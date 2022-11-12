Lifestyle

Happy birthday, Ryan Gosling! Check out his fitness secrets

Written by Sneha Das Nov 12, 2022

Fitness secrets of Ryan Gosling to know about

Our hearts skipped a beat when we saw Ryan Gosling in The Notebook, and since then, he has stunned almost everyone with his impressive acting. Gosling has managed to maintain his health over the years to prepare for his iconic roles through a strict diet and exercise routine. Today, on his 42nd birthday, let's check out the Hollywood star's fitness and diet secrets.

Workout Know about 'The Gray Man' actor's workout routine

On Mondays, Gosling focuses on the chest, cardio, and abs, during which he performs 13 exercises with a total of four sets and 10 reps. On Tuesdays, he focuses on his back, abs, and cardio, including eight different exercises in his routine. Wednesday is for cardio, arms, and abs, and Thursday is for shoulders and cardio. Finally, Fridays are for legs, cardio, and abs.

Recovery activities He does active recovery activities on weekends

Gosling was extremely weak and skinny as a teenager. Once he developed an interest in fitness and training during his late teens, there was no looking back. He keeps aside Saturdays and Sundays as rest days when he prefers doing some form of active recovery, like playing basketball with his friends or hiking in the woods. He also practices Pilates with his trainer.

Intermittent fasting The 'La La Land' actor follows intermittent fasting

Gosling follows intermittent fasting to shed off extra body fat. He tries to follow a 16:8 intermittent fasting routine where he fasts for 16 hours out of every 24 hours. He eats his last meal at 7 pm and then has his first meal the next morning at 11 am. He consumes four meals with a two-hour gap during his eight-hour eating window.

Diet Here's the actor's diet plan

Gosling's first meal includes whole grain bread, fruit, plain yogurt, and a protein shake. His second meal includes fish, vegetables, and rice. His third meal consists of a banana and protein shake, and his fourth and final meal includes chicken breast, green salad, sweet potato, and nuts. The actor also prefers having a lot of sports supplements to stay fit and healthy.