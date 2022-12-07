Lifestyle

5 Christmas-special cakes to bake this holiday season

Let's 'bake' this holiday season more memorable! We are in that "merry" time of the year when we can't get enough of all the fun that the holiday season is bringing to us. With Christmas just around the corner, piquing our festive spirit with each passing day, tucking into some delicious cakes is all we yearn for. Here are five Xmas-special cake recipes.

Plum cake

Soak chopped cherries, raisins, candied peels, tutti-frutti, almonds, cashews, and pistachios in red wine. Mix them with maida and then set them aside. Now cream some butter, eggs, sugar, and vanilla together. Once done, pour it into the maida mixture. Mix well and transfer it into an oil-greased bowl or a cake tin. Place it inside your preheated oven and bake for 30-40 minutes.

Rum cake

Preheat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius and grease a baking pan. Now spoon some chopped cashews and pecans in it, and set it aside. Meanwhile, prepare the cake mix by sieving flour, cocoa powder, and salt in a bowl. Separately, cream some butter, orange zest, sugar, eggs, and vanilla in a different bowl. Combine the two bowls, mix some rum, and bake.

Peppermint cake

Preheat oven to 176 degrees Celsius. Place some dry cake mix in a bowl and to this, add water, eggs, vegetable oil, and some peppermint syrup. Mix well. Bake for about 20 to 25 minutes. Now make frosting by beating butter, sugar, milk or water, and peppermint extract. Once it's fluffy and consistent, smear it over the cake and garnish with peppermint candies.

Date and walnut cake

Preheat oven at 160 degrees Celsius. Place some chopped dates in a bowl and soak them in boiling water for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, sift flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg powder. Separately, whisk butter, eggs, honey, and sugar until creamy. Combine the two and fold in the dates and walnut. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes and serve when cool.

Fruit cake

Grab a handful of cranberries, black currants, cherries, mangoes, and citrons into a bowl and stir. Separately, beat some eggs, butter, and brown sugar until creamy. Preheat your oven to 165 degrees Celsius and grease your baking tray with cooking spray. In another bowl, whisk flour, salt, cinnamon, and baking soda. Now combine the three bowls. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes. Enjoy!