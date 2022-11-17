Lifestyle

5 must-have winter jackets for women

Written by Sneha Das Nov 17, 2022, 10:11 am 2 min read

Sport a stylish look this winter with these jackets

One of the biggest fashion staples this winter, jackets not only keep you warm and cozy but also give you a stylish and edgy look. While black and white blazers are the classics and perfect for formal wear, we have also seen other unconventional shades taking over the market. Mitali Joshi, creative lead, BoStreet takes us through a few trendy jacket styles.

Peppy and cool Crop tailored jacket

A wardrobe essential this season, a crop-tailored jacket can easily transcend from a smart business wear look to a peppy disco glam look. It gives you a cool and chic vibe no matter how you style it. You can pick a lilac-colored crop jacket and wear a crop top or a bralette underneath and go for cream-colored high-rise pants and nude pumps.

New season refresher Long chequered jacket

The chequered pattern is in vogue once again and can act as a new season refresher. These long jackets can be worn for day meetings, formal dinners, and even casual hangouts. Opt for a nice white long jacket with light brown or pale green chequered patterns and pair it up with a bralette and skinny pants or a mini dress.

Sporty look Bomber jacket

If you want to sport a street-style and trendy look, then it is recommended you invest in a good quality bomber jacket. You can go for a cropped bomber jacket in colors like olive green, dark blue, or maroon and pair it up with a basic white t-shirt, denim jeans, and boots or sneakers. You can also style it with baggy or cargo pants.

Classic outfit Denim jacket

One of the most classic winter outfits, a denim jacket is a must-have piece of clothing in every woman's wardrobe. It gives a fresh, and light look and is great for everyday wear. You can go for a denim-on-denim look and style the jacket with denim skirts and an oversized t-shirt. You can also style it with a crop top and black tights.

Universally flattering Double-breasted jacket

Featuring a classic and attractive cut, a double-breasted jacket is universally flattering and complements any outfit you put together. You can opt for an oversized double-breasted jacket with mixed textures, bold colors, and playful patterns. Pick a green double-breasted jacket with gold buttons and pair it up with a neutral-colored turtle neck dress, knee-high boots, and gold jewelry for a classy look.