All about TikTok's cold girl makeup trend - the winter obsession

Written by Sneha Das Dec 22, 2022, 06:48 pm 2 min read

The cold girl makeup look is all about pink cheeks and nose

The beauty industry comes up with new and interesting hacks and skincare methods every other day. These are not only going viral on social media but are also catching the attention of makeup enthusiasts. Recently, the cold girl makeup trend from TikTok, which gives you a rosy winter day flushed look, has caught our attention. It was started by makeup artist Zoe Kim Kenealy.

What is the makeup look all about?

The simple makeup look basically aims to give you a natural flush with a hint of sparkle. Recently spotted on American model Hailey Bieber, this look is all about keeping your base matte, and applying a generous amount of blush on your nose and cheeks. The look is finished off with shimmer at the inner corners of the eyes, and a glassy lip.

How to create the cold girl makeup look

First, apply your cc cream and concealer to cover any blemishes. Set your base with a translucent powder. Apply a generous amount of a cool-tone pink blush to your cheeks, nose, and chin. Use a silvery highlighter on the inner corners of your eyes, lashline, cheekbones, and brow bones. Coat your lashes with mascara. Finish off with red or berry-toned lip stain or gloss.

Why the makeup trend is grabbing eyeballs

Clean, dewy, and glowing makeup has been ruling the beauty industry for some time now and the cold girl makeup trend is on par with the current style. All about frosted shine and blush, it is perfect for winter and goes with almost every outfit including coats, jackets, sweater dresses, etc. It is easy to achieve and gives a natural look.

How can brown or black-skinned girls achieve the look?

If you think that the makeup trend is just for fair-skinned girls, then you are wrong. Darker-skinned beauties can also flaunt the look by using different shades. If you have a dusky skin tone, go for bright pink or berry tones for blush and neutral eyeshadow. Opt for gold or champagne-colored highlighter and a neutral rouge lip color or gloss.