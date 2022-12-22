Lifestyle

Welcome 2023 with these budget-friendly decor ideas for your home

Dec 22, 2022

Candles can be incorporated to give a plush look to the house.

Are you bored with your home decor? Decorating our house is something we all dream about, but budget constraints hold us back. We talked to Ekant Singh, Founder and CEO of Page 2813, to help give your home a makeover and welcome the new year. He advises on how to strike a perfect balance between "the modern and the existing décor."

Choose lighter furniture

Lighter furniture is back in trend. While buying furniture for your home choose furniture made from lightweight wood like ash wood or oakwood over heavier ones such as walnut wood or teak wood. If you are looking at re-polishing your furniture, try the gentle light shades which look natural rather than the dark shades like chocolate or coffee.

Switch to marble top for center table

Center tables have become another important piece of statement furniture in the house. While giving it a makeover replace the glass table top with a marble slab. The solid and light color of the marble will add a touch of elegance making your home look chic. To decorate the table, add a sculpture, some flowers and books. Pay attention to their scale and balance.

Add upholstery fabrics to your decor

Choose English colors like salmon, teal, pistachio, and mochaccino for your upholstery fabrics. These colors will blend beautifully with the light polished furniture. Avoid upholstery with big motifs and design prints as they are now outdated and are by no means can you get them on a budget. Instead, go for a more chic-styled self-on-self textured, and solid-colored upholstery fabric.

Accessorize your space

Glass is an evergreen décor item. Accessories made with glass give a grander look than the ones made with ceramic or shiny glossy metals. Incorporate candles and fresh flowers to give a plush look to your home. You can also hang wall arts to give your walls a refreshed look. Another budget-friendly décor idea is to create a gallery wall along the staircase.

Use lights to enhance the feel of your room

Installing lights is one of the most underappreciated ways to enhance the look and feel of a space. Bring in a night lamp in your bedroom to give your space a moody and relaxed vibe. Or, throw in some fairy lights on a stool or paste them along a wall. This will also add to the boho vibe of your living room.