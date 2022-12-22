Lifestyle

5 delicious risotto recipes to try for dinner

These risotto recipes are warm and perfect to have for dinner

Risotto is an Italian rice dish that has a rich and creamy consistency. Resembling mac and cheese, this dish is usually cooked in a broth derived from vegetables, fish, or meat along with various aromatics. Most risotto recipes contain cheese and butter or margarine to add a nice flavor to them. Risotto can be a filling meal for dinner. Check out five recipes here.

Baked vegetable risotto

Saute onions in a butter-greased non-stick pan for two minutes until they turn translucent. Add finely chopped yellow, green, and red bell peppers and saute for two minutes. Add basmati rice, fresh cream, milk, salt, pepper, and grated cheese, cook for three-four minutes and mash the mixture. Pour into a baking dish, sprinkle cheese on top and bake for 10-15 minutes. Serve immediately.

Mushroom risotto

Saute garlic in an olive oil-greased pan. Add sliced mushrooms and saute well. Keep aside. Add onions, garlic, butter, and olive oil to the same pan and saute well. Add arborio rice and saute for two minutes. Add vegetable stock, and salt and cook well. Add the mushrooms, more vegetable stock, and pepper, and cook again. Add fresh cream and cheese, mix and serve.

Sundried tomato risotto

Wash and soak arborio rice for 10 minutes and drain well. Saute garlic and onion in a butter-greased pan. Add rice and saute for a minute. Add hot water and salt, mix and cook well. Saute broccoli, cheese, sundried tomato, fresh cream, milk, salt, and pepper in a separate butter-greased pan and cook well. Add the prepared rice, mix and cook again. Serve hot.

Green chilly and raw mango risotto

Saute leeks, spring onions, green chilies, and celery in some butter and olive oil for two minutes. Add rice, raw mango, parsley, chives, vegetable stock, and garlic, and mix well. Cook for a few minutes. Add blue cheese and parmesan and mix well. Garnish with torn basil leaves. Mix together raw mango, radish, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper, and serve with risotto.

Spinach risotto

Blend together chopped spinach with some water until smooth. Wash arborio rice and boil in water with salt, and drain well. Saute cumin seeds, green chilies, onion, and ginger-garlic paste in butter. Add the spinach puree, salt, turmeric powder, red chili powder, garam masala, and amchur powder, and cook well. Add honey, fresh cream, and cooked rice and mix well. Garnish with cilantro. Enjoy!