Woman breaks record by delivering nine babies in single birth

Written by Sneha Das Edited by Lahari Basu Dec 22, 2022, 05:05 pm 3 min read

The nine babies were born in Morocco in May 2021

A woman in Morocco recently broke the Guinness World Record by giving birth to five girls and four boys in a single birth. The woman named Halima Cisse, who is a resident of Mali, West Africa, gave birth to the nonuplets in May 2021. Guinness World Records recently shared the news on their Instagram page along with a video of the toddlers.

Here's the video shared by Guinness World Records

These nine babies were all delivered on 6 May 2021 and now they're finally going back home to Mali 🥰️ pic.twitter.com/Me7LoTEs2o — Guinness World Records (@GWR) December 19, 2022

Around 32 medical professionals were involved in the delivery process

After receiving care for 19 months in Morocco, the family returned to Mali recently. "We're proud, it's something exceptional," Arby, the father, told the organization. "It's not easy to put them to sleep all together. We cuddle them so they can sleep," said the mother. A total of 32 medical professionals were involved in the delivery process to make sure that everything happened safely.

The family was sent to live in Morocco

"At first, doctors in Mali thought that mother Halima was carrying seven children, however, after the Malian government flew her to a specialist clinic in Morocco, two more were discovered! Thanks to AKDITAL Group @groupe_akdital Ain Borja Clinic in Casablanca, Morocco," the organization wrote. Later, the family was sent to live in an apartment in Morocco, where they continued to receive care.

The children were born prematurely

On December 13, the nine children, their father Abdelkader Arby and mother Halima reached Mali's capital, Bamako. The four boys have been named Oumar, Elhadji, Bah, and Mohammed VI Cisse while the five girls have been named Fatouma, Adama, Hawa, Oumou, and Kadidia. The kids were born premature, 30 weeks into Halima's pregnancy and their weight was between 500 grams and one kilogram, each.

The family received financial assistance from the government

"Nonuplets are extremely rare, and until the arrival of the Cissé children, no cases had been recorded of nine babies from a single birth surviving for more than a few hours," the Guinness World Records posted. According to the organization, the family also received financial assistance from the government of Mali. The government helped them shift to the Ain Borja Clinic in Casablanca, Morocco.

Multiple births are risky for both mother and babies

A woman in the United States who gave birth to eight children in 2009 previously held the record. Such unusual pregnancies are frequently the result of fertility treatment, which results in the release of multiple eggs. Because multiple births are dangerous, if a woman is discovered to be carrying more than four fetuses, she is advised to have an abortion wherever it is legal.