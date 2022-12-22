Lifestyle

#NewsBytesExplainer: What's God complex and how to deal with it

#NewsBytesExplainer: What's God complex and how to deal with it

Written by Rishabh Raj Dec 22, 2022, 04:18 pm 3 min read

God complex is characterized by extreme entitlement and arrogance

Ever came across someone who is brimmed with an over-inflated sense of self and considers themselves superior to others? Such people are sometimes labeled as those with a "God complex." While this term is thrown around a lot in the news and popular media, let's dive right into the heart of the matter and try to understand everything about a God complex.

What is a God complex?

God complex can be explained as a tendency to form a delusional self-image based on consistently inflated feelings of personal ability, infallibility, overblown arrogance, a need to have control, and simultaneously making other people feel inferior or unworthy. However, this is not a recognized mental disorder and does not have a mention in the widely accepted Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.

Characteristics of a God complex

People with a God complex are extremely arrogant and believe in their superiority over others. Being judgmental, they constantly scrutinize others' actions and label them with negative adjectives. They are intolerant of criticism or anything that contradicts their beliefs or actions. They are brimmed with feelings of the ever-increasing need for more power. They use shrewd and manipulative tactics to gain influence over people.

Why do some people have a God complex?

"Two polar extremes - too much and too less - marks the evolution of God complex," says trainee psychologist Nikita Singhani. She further explains, "Too much or 'golden child' upbringing - when the child is appreciated beyond limits and overly protected and too less or 'scapegoated child' upbringing - when the child is denied of the basic needs, blamed and shamed, leads to the development of God complex."

Is God complex and narcissism the same?

Though God complex is not labeled as a personality disorder, it is very similar to a recognized disorder called Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD). "Narcissism is a much more severe or pathological version of the God complex. Though any person can develop this disorder, in cases where it gets more severe, it develops into NPD," clarifies Singhani.

God complex vs Messiah complex

"A messiah complex, also known as Christ complex or savior complex is rather a state of mind where a person believes that they are responsible for saving people," says psychologist and hypnotherapist Dr. Priya Kapoor. "Whereas in God complex, people develop a massively over-inflated ego that causes them to gain an undue sense of superiority, which manifests as arrogance rather than lunacy," differentiates Kapoor.

God complex in professions

It has been found that some professions are more likely to cause a God complex in people, as these professions empower them to gain unquestionable power over others. Singhani elucidates, "The propensity to exercise control and influence over masses plus the subconscious longing in humans to worship power and wealth might lead the powerful to perceive themselves as 'God' among their 'devotees'."

How to deal with someone with a God complex?

It highly depends on your relationship with the person and how strictly you hold on to your boundaries. However, one thing that is certain about them is that you cannot change them. Stand up for yourself when necessary and refuse to be intimidated by them. If they continue to disrespect your boundaries, you may have to consider cutting them off from your immediate surroundings.