Christmas gifts: 5 creative and useful gift ideas for kids

Dec 22, 2022

There's nothing more fun than buying gifts for your kids for Christmas Day, to make them feel appreciated and special. When opting to buy gifts for kids all that comes to mind are toys, but there's so much more out there to explore. Check out this list of five creative gifts you can present your children with on this special occasion as Santa Clause.

Baby walker for kids under one

Rather than cluttering a playroom with multiple toys, gift your toddler a baby walker. When they are ready to take their first steps, it will enable them to play around in the house without you worrying much about them falling and getting hurt. Activity tables of walkers often have a music system, a drawing board, and multiple toys to keep your baby entertained.

Polaroid camera for future photographers

Gift your kid as young as five years a Polaroid camera to click, preview and print photos right away. The instantly-printable feature will encourage your little photographer to click more. These instant cameras come with refillable paper films, and kids can add stickers, filters, and borders to any picture they want. They can also turn their snapshots into drawings to color themselves.

Guinea pig for pet lovers

Even if your kid loves pets, you worry whether they would be able to take care of one. Adopt a guinea pig, and let them pat it, feed it and brush it. Your child will learn to nurture and care for their little furry friend from an early age so that they can handle pets that need extra care when they are older.

Playhouse tent for kids who need their own space

Give them a cozy personal space of their own. Kids too want to have their personal space and in the process will learn the concept of privacy better starting from a tender age. Gift them a foldable playhouse tent that can be erected wherever they want. Make sure to go for the ones which are made of eco-friendly and organic materials.

Drawing kit for budding artists

Let your kid turn into a little Picasso and create their very own masterpieces. A drawing kit will give your kids the ability to share their creativity with you and in the process explore their talent. Giving a drawing kit as a gift is one of the most interesting and positive ways to make your child feel special.