Lifestyle

5 hobbies kids can nurture during summer vacations

5 hobbies kids can nurture during summer vacations

Written by Lahari Basu May 26, 2022, 06:41 pm 2 min read

Great hobbies have educational benefits. (Photo credit: Pixnio)

Summer vacations are a great time to learn new skills and polish existing ones. Help your children nurture their hobbies or introduce them to newer activities during this break from school. Spend enough time with your children and watch them pick up an interesting hobby that might stick with them for life! Great hobbies also have crucial educational benefits for children.

#1 Bird-watching

Take a step closer to nature, and take your children out on bird-watching trails near a river, or in forests. Introduce them to the beautiful world outdoors and the free-spirited birds that adorn the skies. You will be surprised to see how quickly they identify birds. Spending time in nature will teach them a lot and nudge them to pursue a healthier lifestyle.

#2 Photography

Let that shutterbug spirit grow in your children with a camera. With tech-savvy children ruling the house, photography is one of the best hobbies you can help your kids learn. Teach them about composition, the use of colors, the rule of thirds, and other technicalities while you are out on photoshoots with them. You can also focus on indoor shoots if it's too hot.

#3 Gardening

There's nothing more effective to keep one grounded than gardening. Earlier, it used to be an older adult's hobby. However, with plants being an important aspect of home decor, gardening of all sorts has started to appeal to the youth. Teach your kids which plant needs more care, and make them take responsibility for a certain plant--from planting the seedling to growing up.

#4 Drawing and painting

Drawing is perhaps the most common hobby among children, and also the most convenient one. All they need are pencils, colors, and a sheet of paper to pour out their heart. To help them understand art better, accompany them to various art exhibitions, and museums nearby. Ask them what they felt about the art pieces and try to understand their perspective without being judgmental.

#5 Performing arts

Introduce a musical instrument in your child's life, and watch them learn to play it bit by bit. If your child has a knack for dancing, enroll them in dancing lessons, it will enhance their talent and keep them active. If music is what their heart desires, teach them new songs every week and begin singing lessons to train those tiny vocal muscles.