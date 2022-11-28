Lifestyle

Guru Tegh Bahadur Divas: His teachings that are still relevant

Guru Tegh Bahadur's teachings continue to inspire the masses even today

There have been many great personalities in India's history whose teachings still inspire us. One of those personalities is the ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur, whose teachings continue to inspire the masses even in the 21st century. The UP government and the Chandigarh administration have announced a public holiday today to commemorate his martyrdom. Here's a look at some of his teachings.

The art of being satisfied

In this fast-paced and materialistic world, we often tend to overlook our social and economical privileges. We are more concerned about comparing ourselves with others' materialistic achievements. According to Guru Tegh Bhadur, one must learn to be content with what one has. One should always watch the person who is lower in socioeconomic status than oneself instead of those of above them.

Protect the defenseless even at the cost of your life

This preaching of Guru Tegh Bahadur does not literally translate down to sacrificing one's own life. The more relevant interpretation for today's world is to give away some of your hard-earned money to help the ones more in need than you might be. If each individual ensures this, then as a matter of course the protection of others will be taken care of.

Overcome negative emotions

Guru Tegh Bahadur had always been vocal about overcoming greed and envy. Greed makes one selfish with zero or limited regard for others' feelings or needs. Greed and envy are two sides of the same coin. Envy makes one compare one's achievements with that of others and germinates feelings of resentment. Ultimately, greed and envy lead to ego and pain in one's life.

The art of self-control

In almost all religions, the custom of fasting has been given importance. Fasting helps one develop self-control. Self-control is all that this generation, driven by instant gratification, needs. Guru Tegh Bahadur preached one to be stoic - to be the same in every situation without getting overwhelmed with happiness or sorrow. When you master the art of self-control you can truly be spiritual.

Material pleasures are perishable, momentary, and illusory

Guru Tegh Bahadur also taught that the material world is perishable, transitory, and illusory. However, rarely does one comprehend the truth and realize the depth of this. He said that one should not waste one's life in pursuit of materialistic pleasure because at the time of death one does not take anything with oneself, but only needs land worth six feet to be buried.