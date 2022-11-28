Lifestyle

Happy birthday Yami Gautam! Check out her fitness secrets

Written by Sneha Das Nov 28, 2022, 11:57 am 2 min read

Yami Gautam follows a strict and disciplined workout regime

Starting her acting career in television shows, Popular actor Yami Gautam entered Bollywood with the 2012 film Vicky Donor. She has also acted in hit films like Badlapur, Bala, Kaabil, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bhoot Police, among many others. Being consistent about her fitness and diet routine is what helps maintain her fab body. Here's revealing more about her fitness secrets on her 34th birthday.

Gautam hits the gym four days a week

Gautam starts her day with a morning jog to boost her energy levels and calm her mind. The Dasvi actor practices hot yoga daily. She visits the gym four days a week to indulge in weight training. The actor also loves swimming and practices it every now and then. She also practices TRX which involves suspension training, it helps build endurance and strengthen her core.

Gautam also does a lot of functional training

The Sanam Re actor is a big fan of Pilates and dancing which helps boost her flexibility and increase her energy levels. An early riser, Gautam does a lot of functional training. She also posts photos of posing with weights on her Instagram feed. She even makes sure to maintain her fitness routine during vacations. Gautam also loves pole dancing.

Gautam follows a diverse workout routine

The Junooniyat actor doesn't stick to the same type of workout and prefers following a diverse workout routine with a mix of cardio and functional training. She also loves outdoor activities which require minimum or no equipment. She likes to stay hydrated at all times and keeps sipping coconut water or water throughout the day. She also loves consuming a lot of water-rich fruits.

Here's what Gautam's diet looks like

Gautam starts her day with fresh fruit juices and prefers eating small meals during the day. For breakfast, she has a protein-rich meal containing egg whites, fruit shakes, smoothies, and almonds. For lunch, Gautam eats dal, chicken curry, roti, rice, yogurt, and salad. For evening snacks, she eats a simple vegetable sandwich made with brown bread. She prefers having grilled chicken for dinner.