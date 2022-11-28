Lifestyle

Career cushioning: Know all about this latest work trend

Written by Rishabh Raj Nov 28, 2022, 10:49 am 2 min read

Career cushioning is taking actions beforehand in case of a job loss due to recession.

The recent tech layoffs and fears of a recession have made employees across the world rethink their careers. As a result, most are "career cushioning." Career cushioning is the latest trend in the job market with everyone attempting to make their professional lives recession-proof. Now, what is career cushioning? Hold your horses, we will tell you everything about it here.

What is career cushioning?

The term has been borrowed from the dictionary of the dating world. Cushioning, essentially, is a strategy where a person keeps other options open to lessen the potential hurt in case of a breakup. Similarly, career cushioning is seeking new job opportunities, or saying more broadly, taking actions beforehand in case of a job loss due to an impending recession.

What does data say?

According to LinkedIn's Workforce Confidence Index, 85% of workers in the US are concerned about inflation, and about 44% are prepared for a possible economic downturn. While 31% are worried that their employer might be planning budget cuts and layoffs. This data is based on the previous month's survey of 7,681 employees in the US.

Why are employees career-cushioning?

People are low-key starting the search for their following jobs before they absolutely have to. It is happening out of the need to feel secure professionally and financially. "What if I lose my job, how will I look after my family?" or "The possible layoff might dent my career, I need to stay prepared," might be the psychology behind this trend.

How is it different from the usual job hunt?

The point of difference here is the motivation behind seeking new job opportunities. Working extra hard at one's current job has been the traditional advice to avoid a layoff in times of recession. But instead of working internally, career cushioners are turning outward. This is happening as a result of preparedness and not out of desperation to leave the current job.

What are the possible ways for career cushioning?

Taking career cushioning steps is a way to prioritize yourself and your livelihood above your current job or workplace — often out of necessity. People, looking to make their professional lives recession-proof might consider updating their CV and LinkedIn profile, keeping in touch with their network and potential new bosses, or, learning new and desired skills to upgrade themselves.