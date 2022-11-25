Lifestyle

7 trending dating lingos you need to know

7 trending dating lingos you need to know

Written by Rishabh Raj Nov 25, 2022, 12:22 pm 3 min read

With courtship mostly happening online these days, a host of new dating trends have emerged

As you step into 2023 looking for love, there's a high chance that you might get winter-coated on your way to infla-dating or fall prey to zombie-ing after being orbited for years. If you are clueless about what we are talking about here, read on to make sense of seven dating lingos that have become the hottest issues in the dating world this year.

Infla-dating

It gets a little uncomfortable talking about money when you have just started dating. However, rising inflation has made this dating preference trendy. It's now okay to honestly and openly talk about money. People are ditching expensive cafes and pubs over a more budget-controlled, low-key date. Be it a scenic walk or hike, having a picnic, or attending a free local event.

Winter Coating

Winter coating is when an old flame comes back to rekindle love during winter only to dump you as soon as spring arrives, just like a coat is used to cover up only during chilly weather. The rising living costs are making this cold-hearted dating behavior trendy. Dating an ex is considered more cost-effective than starting it all over again with someone new.

Wokefishing

Wokefishing is when someone deliberately makes themselves seem more progressive than they actually are so that you take interest in them. A wokefish might portray themselves as an anti-racist, pro-LGBTQ+, intersectional-feminist who religiously worships Virginia Woolf, Ambedkar, and the like when that is not the case in reality. The term is modeled after catfishing, which is assuming a false identity to lure in dates.

Benching

Benching is when someone keeps you on the sidelines as a Plan B or C, just in case it doesn't work out with others. Just like toys, when they feel like playing they take you off the shelf. When they are done, they bench you back and ignore you until they feel like engaging with you again, usually, when they run out of options.

Orbiting

Orbiting is a soft version of ghosting - when someone gradually cuts off all contact with a person they were dating, but continues to follow their social media handles and keeps interacting with their posts. It's like dangling a carrot in front of them by providing some sporadic attention, but with no intention to forge a substantive relationship.

Zombie-ing

This behavior is defined as when someone who ghosted you suddenly comes back around, just like a zombie rising from the dead. A zombie comes back again giving no explanation and pretending the ghosting never happened. Often there is zero accountability or explanation. Such behavior shows that they do not respect you and the probability of them ghosting you again is quite high.

Groundhogging

When you fall for the same type of person over and over again while expecting different results each time, that's called groundhogging. You choose someone who fits your ideal type, date them, but end up feeling underwhelmed, almost forming a pattern. Extending your dating preferences is not the same as lowering your standards. Who knows, you might meet someone wonderful!