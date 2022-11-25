Lifestyle

Everything you need to know about skin essence

Winter is here and it's time to pamper your skin a little more than usual to keep it hydrated and nourished throughout. Most of us are familiar with skin cleansers, toners, moisturizers, and serums, but have you ever heard of skin essence? Skin essences are water-based skincare formulas that restore hydration to the skin cells and prevent several skin-related problems. Here's more to it!

What is a skin essence?

Considered an important step in your skincare routine, skin essences first originated in South Korea. They are usually water-based and come loaded with active ingredients that treat several skin issues. The active ingredients penetrate deep into your skin and enhance the benefits of other skincare products as well. Essences are more light and liquidy in texture than serums and are usually clear.

Are toner and essence the same?

The texture of skin essence is similar to toner as it is thin and watery. However, a toner is used to just cleanse the skin but an essence treats it from within. Toner is usually used to refresh the skin, balance out excess oil and eliminate any dead and dull skin cells. Essence, on the other hand, soothes irritated skin and keeps it hydrated.

Benefits of using an essence

An essence preps your skin and improves the performance of other skincare products by allowing better and easier absorption. Apart from offering hydration, this magical potion protects the skin barrier, rehydrates the skin cells, rebalances the pH level of your skin, and softens and smoothens the epidermis while improving overall skin health. Many skin essence also comes with anti-aging or anti-acne properties.

How to use a skin essence?

First, cleanse your skin thoroughly with a gentle cleanser. Then, apply your toner using a cotton pad. Then take two-three pumps of your essence in a cotton wool pad and press it gently on your skin without dragging. You can follow it up with a moisturizer for more hydration. You can use a skin essence daily, once in the morning and once before bedtime.

Are skin essences worth your money?

Skin essences are lightweight and absorb fast into your skin. You can buy one based on your skin concern like niacinamide or peptides to prevent aging or vitamin C for a brighter complexion. They treat your skin on a cellular level and make it radiant.