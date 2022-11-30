Lifestyle

5 confidence-killing habits you need to ditch right now

Stay mindful of your habits that can kill your confidence and work on them

Confidence is a personality trait - some are born with it, while others work through themselves to develop it over time. However, there are some habits you may practice unconsciously that hold you back from achieving success. It never hurts to be mindful of your limitations and work on them. Read on to know if you might be stuck on some of them.

Apologizing even when it is not your mistake

If you feel the need to apologize for everything you do even when you don't necessarily have to, you hurt your self-esteem. Constant over-apologizing stems from deep-rooted insecurities. Not everything requires a "sorry," instead, it is better you build your confidence by standing your ground. You have every right to take up space in this world without apology or giving excuses.

Justifying yourself unnecessarily

Explaining your behavior even if not asked for can negatively impact your confidence levels. The need to explain or justify yourself prevents you from building mental strength which leads you to question yourself. Re-assess and ask yourself, does the other person involved need an explanation? If not, then don't. Confidence sounds like doing things and owing them up without giving any explanation until asked.

Triple-checking with others before making a decision

Seeking external validation may appear like triple-checking with your friends before posting a photo on social media, or asking for their opinion time and again for the outfits you want to get for yourself. Even if you are not quite confident about your choices or decisions, make your own call. It will help you trust yourself. Don't seek others' validation to feel assured.

Constantly comparing yourself with others

What works for others, won't necessarily work for you, and vice versa. In this age of social media, it is hard to resist not comparing yourself to others' lives. But comparing your achievements and successes or lifestyle seriously affects your self-confidence. You start to believe you are lesser than them, which is not true. Your journey is distinct from that of others.

Wishing for it but not willing to work for it

Endless streams of wishful thinking without any action haven't ever done anyone any good. Confidence comes from doing things we are scared of or we haven't done before. Believing in your worth instills self-esteem and confidence. Not only that, putting effort to achieve your desired goals is the key. It doesn't matter if you are successful every time, but taking action improves your self-confidence.