Happy Mason Jar Day 2022: Recipes that you should try

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 30, 2022, 10:57 am 2 min read

Why have a bowl when you can relish an entire jar? November 30 is celebrated as National Mason Jar Day in the US, bringing us an opportunity to tuck into a host of interesting and appetizing food combinations. So to ensure that you live through the last day of November on a blissful note, here are five mason jar recipes you must try.

Breakfast mason jar

Grab a handful of oats, chia seeds, ground cinnamon, nut butter, vanilla paste, maple syrup, and some almond milk in a bowl. Mix all the ingredients well and pour this mixture into a mason jar. Once that's done, top the jar with yogurt, your favorite nuts, and berries to make it look more appealing and flavorsome. Your healthy jar of breakfast is ready!

Miso and tofu soup with ramen mason jar

Begin by layering some noodles, broccoli, carrot, peas, miso paste, tofu, green chilis, and ginger inside a mason jar. Once done, cover its lid and keep it inside your refrigerator to cool it a little. Now pour about 1.5 cups of boiling water into your mason jar and keep stirring until the miso paste dissolves. Cover its lid until all the veggies soften. Enjoy!

Mason jar salad

This one is for all those health freaks who love to gorge on fresh and delicious salads. To make this mason jar, combine some orange juice, cumin seeds, and olive oil in a glass jar. Now throw some quinoa at the bottom of the jar and layer it with beetroot, carrot, cottage cheese, zucchini, and mixed salad leaves. Refrigerate and add your favorite dressing.

Almond cranberry granola mason jar

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Celsius. Grab a jar and combine oats, almonds, sea salt, and cinnamon. Now top it with coconut oil, maple syrup, and some orange zest. Separately, bake some granola for 15 minutes until slightly brown and crispy. Let it rest for 20 minutes to crisp it a little more. Once cool, put inside the mason jar. It's done!

Mason jar burrito

Cook some rice and drizzle some lime juice and cilantro once that's done. Now grab a mason jar and layer ingredients in the following in order - two tablespoons dressing, 1/4 cup black beans, 1/4 cup corn, rice, 1/2 cup chicken, 1/4 cup tomato, 1/4 avocado, 1/4 cup romaine, and cheese. Refrigerate it, shake the jar to combine all ingredients, and enjoy your meal.