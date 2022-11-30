Lifestyle

Bring home these 5 easy-to-grow orchids

These easy-to-grow orchids require little to zero effort

If you love flowers and are thinking of getting some fancy orchids, this is for you. Choosing which orchids to bring home can be a daunting task, with more than 28,000 species to choose from. However, some orchids grow best on the windowsill or under diffused light in the home environment. Bring home these five orchids even if you don't have a green thumb.

Dendrobium

Dendrobium is a diverse genus of more than 1000 orchid species, and dendrobium orchids are not difficult to grow at home. They grow best in a bright, but shaded spot, but with no direct sunlight. This lovely orchid prefers a cool and well-aerated setting and typically moderate temperature. Avoid overwatering as it is sufficient to water it once every seven to nine days.

Phaius tankervilleae

Phaius tankervilleae is a fairly large terrestrial orchid species, that blooms between late winter to early spring. This five-inch large flower is rusty brown with a purple tinge. This attractive orchid is native to subtropical and tropical Asia and is typically found in grasslands and open forests. It is considered easier to care for than most other orchid varieties.

Prosthechea cochleata

Prosthechea cochleata is a medium-sized epiphytic orchid species. Their ribbon-like flowers appear as if mini octopuses are dangling from their stems. This orchid grows best in a bright but shaded spot, i.e. with no direct sunlight. It requires lots of fresh air and typically grows in temperatures between 15°C and 18°C. Water prosthechea cochleata only once its soil is almost dry.

Odontoglossum

Native to western South America, Odontoglossum is a genus of 70 species. This orchid generally prefers bright sunlight and grows best in temperatures between 22°C to 26°C. Known for their striking sprays of flowers, these orchids produce clusters of brilliantly-colored flowers that last for weeks. This orchid requires watering every two to seven days. Not to mention, it needs perfect drainage.

Phalaenopsis

Phalaenopsis is native to Asia, Australia, and the Pacific Islands. The showy flattened flowers typically last for four months or more. They come in a myriad of colors with spots and stripe combinations. Moth orchids are the easiest varieties to grow at home. They prefer low to medium sunlight, grow best in warm temperatures, and require watering only when the soil becomes dry.