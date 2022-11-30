Lifestyle

5 books by Mark Twain you must read today

5 books by Mark Twain you must read today

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 30, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

Let's celebrate the author's birthday by immersing in his profound work

Among the most coveted authors in the world, American author Samuel Langhorne Clemens, known by his pen name Mark Twain, has some of the best pieces of literature to his credit. Today is the late author's 187th birth anniversary. Right from his blistering criticisms to light-read prints, the author stays alive in the hearts and perspectives of many. On his birthday, read these five books.

'Roughing it'

This book captures the six years of Twain's life as a young journalist and occasional miner. A semi-autobiography, it features some hilarious sketches of his misadventures. As you turn pages, you will be familiarized with his encounters with Mormons and Pony Express riders, gunslingers, and his flight from Hannibal to Nevada amidst a civil war. It is a funny and bold book.

'Following the Equator'

This fine print is a global travelogue, wrapped up in Twain's style. It speaks about the author's journey between 1895 to 1896 as he travels through the world to cut into his debt-ridden finances and to find some context for his forthcoming book. Additionally, the book takes you through Australia, India, South Africa, and New Zealand, and their superstitions and oppressions.

'The Mysterious Stranger'

Through this book, Twain shares how the constant battle between God and Satan controls our souls. He says that we all are flawed creatures and life is nothing but a game of dominoes nearing its end. Additionally, with the words used and the perspective offered, this book is not only thought-provoking but also gives an insight into the author's personal life.

'Autobiography of Mark Twain'

There's nothing better than knowing more about the author on his birthday. If that sounds like an idea, this book is a must-read for you. From his own terms and flaws to his short attention span and brilliance, this lengthy book has anecdotes and collections of his writings and dictations. The book is divided into three volumes and is quite an engaging read.

'The Adventures of Tom Sawyer'

A combination of adventure, thrill, escapism, travel, friendship, and mischief, this book by Twain is one of his most famous works. It is the perfect read for those who love American literature and coming-of-age stories. A sheer indulgence and a quintessential adventure story, this fine print is sure to blow your mind away. Check out more such book recommendations here.