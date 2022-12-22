Lifestyle

Satiate your midnight hunger pangs with these easy-to-make healthy snacks

Written by Rishabh Raj Dec 22, 2022

Hunger can strike anywhere, anytime. So, when your stomach starts growling at midnight, what do you do? Raid the kitchen and refrigerator for whatever leftover food you can find, right? Since they are often dried up and have become unhealthy to consume, do yourself a favor and treat yourself to these healthy and easy-to-make snacks to satiate your midnight hunger pangs.

Cheese on toast

Take two slices of multi-grain bread, half a cup of crumbled cheese, one-fourth cup of chopped onions and tomatoes, and coriander and mint leaves. Toast both sides of the bread lightly on a pan. Combine the cheese with onions, tomatoes, coriander, and mint leaves, sprinkle some salt, and mix well. Spread out the mixture on your freshly baked whole wheat toast. Enjoy!

Caramelized bananas and yogurt

Melt butter in a non-stick pan over medium-high heat. Add brown sugar and put banana slices on top. Cook for 20 seconds. Pour in orange juice and cinnamon. Stir for 10 seconds, then turn the banana slices carefully and stir for about a minute more. Your caramelized bananas are ready. Add a scoop of yogurt and gobble up.

Almond trail mix

Preheat your oven to 150°C and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Mix pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, almonds, and six tablespoons of maple syrup in a bowl. Spread the nuts and seeds on the baking sheet and add some salt. Bake until they are golden, stirring several times in between. Remove them from the oven and cool them. Add cherries and relish.

Vegetables with hummus

Take one cup of chickpeas, three cloves of garlic, two tablespoons of sesame seed paste, two tablespoons of lemon juice, two tablespoons of olive oil, one teaspoon of cumin powder, and a pinch of paprika. Combine all ingredients and grind in a mixer until smooth and creamy. Transfer into a bowl, drizzle olive oil and paprika, and dip in carrot and cucumber slices.

Honey milk

Take one cup of pasteurized milk, two teaspoons of honey, and a pinch of ground nutmeg. Boil milk in a container, then let it cool to a temperature that you could comfortably drink. But make sure it is warm enough. Stir in the honey, sprinkle the ground nutmeg and our warm honey milk is ready to soothe your soul.