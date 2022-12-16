Lifestyle

5 signs you are being manipulated by your partner

Look out for these signs in your partner to detect if they are manipulative

Emotional manipulation in relationships can not only cause stress and anxiety but also leave you confused and insecure about your emotions which can lead to mental health issues. Some manipulation can be subtle in form and difficult to spot but learning to identify the little red flags can help you protect yourself and act on the situation. Here are five signs of manipulation.

Your partner gets upset when you say 'no'

Your partner loves you and cares for you but if they get upset whenever they get to hear a "no" from you, then it is a red flag. You might feel uncomfortable saying "no" to them, but you should not agree with everything they say or do. Always going along with your partner's request and doing what they want can eventually harm the relationship.

They start crying or overreacting during a tough conversation

If your partner tends to tear up after getting caught for something wrong or while having a tough conversation, then it's a kind of emotional manipulation. You can get trapped in it, and eventually, they can make you do what they want. They often start overreacting in such situations and promise to make positive changes. However, they regain their previous attitude the next day.

They try to control everything

A good partner will give you the freedom and independence you need and will never question your decisions. However, manipulative partners try to control you or micromanage you and make you act and decide according to their liking. They will question you about whom you are going out with, who you are speaking to on the phone, etc., thus trying to control your life.

They blame you for everything and play the victim

A manipulative partner will never accept their mistakes and will always blame you for what happened, even if they were wrong. They will give lame justifications, act heartbroken, and put the entire blame on you after a fight or a heated discussion, even if it was their fault. Eventually, you would take the blame to avoid any further clash and help their manipulation succeed.

They blackmail you emotionally

Emotional blackmail is a kind of psychological abuse that can damage the victim's mental health. If your partner blackmails you to share secret information about yourself in public or threatens to leave you when you don't do things their way, these are major red flags that can emotionally damage you. It is better to leave such a toxic partner and live in peace.