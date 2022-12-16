Lifestyle

5 advantages of cold showers during winter

Written by Rishabh Raj Dec 16, 2022

Bathing with cold water has many health benefits.

As crazy as it may sound, cold showers can be extremely beneficial for both your physical and mental health. Although it is quite understandable that you prefer a warm shower in winter, if you are having a hard time making up your mind here are five benefits of a cold shower to help you decide. However, avoid it if you have any heart disease.

Develops resistance to common illnesses

The sudden gush of cold water stimulates the production of leukocytes. Leukocytes are known to help fight infection in the body. So, taking cold showers can help activate your immune system and build resistance to common illnesses, like colds and the flu. Cold water showers can increase your metabolic rate due to shivering and stimulate the immune system to a slight extent.

Increases blood circulation

Cold showers cause our body to work harder to maintain its core temperature. When taken regularly, it can increase blood circulation in our bodies. Better blood circulation lightens and brightens skin﻿. Cold shower supports muscle healing. By bringing down the temperature of the body, we speed up the circulation of warmer, freshly oxygenated blood which speeds up recovery time.

Makes hair look healthier and shiner

Rinsing your hair with cold water after shampooing can bring a shine to your hair. That's because cold water closes the follicles and tightens the cuticles and pores. This locks in any moisture and reduces the risk of your hair becoming dry and brittle over time. On the contrary, hot water not only dries up your skin but your hair too.

Helps to fight depression

For people dealing with depression, a cold shower can come off as gentle electroshock therapy. Cold water sends electric impulses to the brain, which jolts your system to increase alertness, clarity, and energy level. A cold shower helps release endorphins, or happy hormones, in your body. Endorphins are the hormones that are responsible for feelings of well-being and optimism.

Improves metabolism

Many research studies have shown that cold showers help improve our metabolic rate. In addition, it also stimulates the generation of brown fat, a specific type of fat tissue that generates energy by burning calories. It is not a magic wand for weight loss, but having a shower with cold water 2 to 3 times a week may help fight obesity over time.