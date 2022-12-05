Lifestyle

Did you know about these acupressure points on your ears?

Did you know about these acupressure points on your ears?

Written by Sneha Das Dec 05, 2022, 05:00 pm 2 min read

These acupressure points will give relief from headaches and help you relax

Sinus inflammation can cause earaches and headaches. Your ears can often feel stuffed up in case the pressure builds up in your sinus cavities. It can also cause painful throbbing behind the ears or around the temples. Acupressure can give you relief from this discomfort by putting pressure on certain energy points in your body. Here are a few acupressure points on your ears.

Ear apex

Also called erjian, the ear apex is a pressure point that can give you relief from different symptoms and offer you therapeutic results. The pressure point is located at the top of the ear in the center which is also called the apex. Stimulating this ear apex pressure point will give relief from migraines and reduce tension headaches and earaches.

Daith

Located near the center of your ear, just above the ear opening toward the front, daith point is the smallest, innermost cartilage, and applying pressure to this point can give relief from tension headaches and stress. According to the American Migraine Foundation, some people tend to pierce the daith to get relief from migraine pain and related symptoms like brain fog, and neck aches.

Ear gate

Located right in front of where the earlobe starts, ear gate or ermen, san jiao 21 or SJ 21 is a pressure point that helps in alleviating headaches and relaxes your mind. Acupressure on this point helps to release the pressure that builds up in your ears and around the jaws. Applying pressure to this point soothes head pain, earaches, migraines, tinnitus, and toothaches.

Wind screen

Located right behind your earlobe, stimulating the windscreen pressure point may give relief from stuffy ears and reduce tinnitus and migraine symptoms. It also gives relief from headaches and earaches and helps you sleep comfortably. Stimulate this point on the back of both ears simultaneously for at least three-five minutes to get relief from jaw pain, headache, facial spasm, itchy ear, and toothaches.