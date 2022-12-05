Lifestyle

Try these 5 lip-smacking dessert recipes using raisins

Dec 05, 2022

Raisins are packed with fiber and protein

Loaded with high amounts of fiber and energy, raisins are sweet little dry fruits that help in digestion, keep your bones strong and boost your iron levels. Raisins are mostly used in sweet dishes like barfis, and payasam or added as toppings to yogurt, granola, and cereal. Raisins are also great for weight loss. Here are five yummy recipes with raisins you must try.

Raisin cookies

Soak Afghani black raisins in water for 10 minutes. Drain and set it aside. Whisk together flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt. Add cold butter and mix well. Stir milk into the flour mixture, add dry raisins and mix well. Roll the dough into a thick round, and cut with a cookie cutter. Brush milk over the dough and bake for 15 minutes. Enjoy!

Raisins halwa

Soak raisins in water overnight. Drain and blend the raisins to make a coarse paste. Mix together cornstarch and water in a bowl. Saute cashews and sugar in ghee. Add water, and raisins paste, cook well, and boil the mixture. Add cornstarch mix and ghee and mix well until thick. Add cardamom powder and mix well. Let it cool and then serve.

Raisin paratha

Combine together whole wheat flour and salt in a bowl. Add water and mix well to knead into a soft dough. For the stuffing, mix together chopped raisins, dates, pistachios, and almonds. Add cardamom powder and mix well. Roll the dough into a round shape, add the stuffing in the center, and roll again. Cook in ghee until golden. Top with butter and serve.

Raisin pudding

This mouth-watering dessert is not only flavorful and comforting but also easy to make. Combine together vanilla pudding mix, milk, and water in a saucepan and cook well until the mixture is thick. Remove from the heat. Add raisins and vanilla extract and stir well. Let it cool, add yogurt and stir well. Chill for two-three hours. Garnish with ground nutmeg and serve.

Cashew and raisin pulao

Soak basmati rice in water for 15 minutes. Roast cashews and raisins in a ghee-greased pressure cooker until golden brown. Drain and set aside. Saute cinnamon, cloves, bay leaf, and sliced onions in the remaining ghee. Add the soaked rice and water, cover, and cook without the whistle. Add the fried cashews and raisins and mix well. Garnish with chopped coriander and serve hot.