National Comfort Food Day 2022: 5 rice-based comfort food recipes

Written by Sneha Das Dec 05, 2022, 12:18 pm 2 min read

These comfort food recipes will relax you after a long tiring day

Observed on December 5 every year, National Comfort Food Day celebrates the dishes that offer a nostalgic vibe or a feeling of well-being to an individual. Comfort foods are often high in calories and have a sentimental value attached to them. The day offers people an opportunity to indulge in their favorite comfort foods. Here are five rice-based comfort food recipes you will love.

Rajma chawal

Saute cumin seeds and asafoetida in a pressure cooker. Add ginger-garlic paste, and onions and saute for two-three minutes. Add tomatoes, salt, chili powder, turmeric powder, and coriander-cumin powder and saute well. Add rajma and water, mix well, and pressure cook until four whistles. Add cooked rice, mix gently and cook for two minutes. Add coriander leaves, mix well and serve hot.

Curd rice

Combine together cooked rice and water in a bowl and mash it lightly. Add fresh curd and salt and mix well. Saute mustard seeds and urad grains in an oil-greased pan for 30 seconds. Add curry leaves and green chilies and saute for 30 seconds. Add the tempering to the prepared curd-rice mixture and mix well. Add coriander leaves and mix. Refrigerate before serving.

Lemon rice

Saute mustard seeds in an oil-greased pan. Add chana dal, urad dal, and curry leaves, and saute for one minute. Add whole dry Kashmiri red chilies, and ginger and saute for 30 seconds. Add cooked rice and turmeric powder, mix well and cook for two minutes while stirring occasionally. Add salt and lemon juice, mix well and cook for two minutes. Serve hot.

Bise bele bhaat

Saute chana dal, cinnamon, urad dal, red chilies, coriander seeds, and grated dry coconut in coconut oil and blend into fine powder form. Combine together toor dal, turmeric powder, oil, water, and salt and cook for 10-12 minutes. Add cooked rice, potatoes, carrots, French beans, shallots, capsicum, and drumsticks, and cook well. Add the masala, tamarind pulp, and curry leaves, and cook again. Enjoy!

Coconut rice

Saute some peanuts in a pan. Add mustard seeds and cumin seeds and saute well. Add soaked chana dal and urad dal and saute again. Add red whole chilies, curry leaves, and green chili and saute well. Add cashews and salt and mix well. Add grated coconut and mix again. Next, add cooked rice and mix everything well. Garnish with more grated coconut. Enjoy!