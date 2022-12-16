Lifestyle

Read these books by Jane Austen on her birth anniversary

These five books by Jane Austen are excellent reads

Remembering the famous English author through her best works. Despite only having six books to her credit, Jane Austen commanded a huge fan following and readership worldwide. Owing to her social commentary and realism, she was among the first few novelists to grab the attention of various reputed scholars and critics. On her 247th birth anniversary, read these five books by her.

'Pride and Prejudice'

This novel's popularity hasn't faded with time as it still continues to be a favorite among several modern readers. It is the most famous work by Austen, which she used to call "her own darling child." The romantic clash between the protagonist Elizabeth Bennett and her beau Mr. Darcy is probably the most fascinating element of this fine print, making it an excellent read.

'Persuasion'

This book is Jane Austen's last completed book, which she finished a year before her death in 1817. Besides its main theme, it touches upon a host of topics including the Royal Navy. In this book, the late author expressed how society applied persuasion and pressure on young women. All in all, it is a combination of love and sorrow, making it a must-read.

'Sense and Sensibility'

This novel is about two sisters Elinor and Marianne, and happens to be Austen's first-ever publication. The two are banished from all the wealth and luxury they have grown up in after their father dies. While Marianne, the younger one, showcases 'sensibility' by wearing her heart on her sleeves, the elder sister Elinor makes 'sense' with her concern for the social conventions.

'Northanger Abbey'

This book was published posthumously and is believed to be written by the author much before her other works. It is also thought that this book was written as a "fireside entertainment" for Austen's family and friends. It is about 17-year-old Catherine Morland, who enjoys Gothic thrillers and falls in love with Henry Tilney. Suspicions, ghost stories, and untimely deaths make it gripping!

'Mansfield Park'

This novel is Austen's third print and perhaps, the most controversial of all. The story is about Fanny Price, who is poor and grows up as a companion to her wealthy cousins in Mansfield Park. It is considered to be the first mature work by the late author owing to her examination of social conventions and integrity.