Lifestyle

National Daughters' Day: Be the best parents to your daughter

National Daughters' Day: Be the best parents to your daughter

Written by Sneha Das Sep 25, 2022, 08:00 am 3 min read

National Daughters' Day encourages equality and celebrates the girl child.

Observed on September 25 every year, National Daughters' Day celebrates and cherishes all daughters who bring so much love and warmth into relationships. This day was established to encourage equality and pay extra attention to daughters who always maintain a level of commitment and connectivity with their parents. Here's how you can be the best parents to your daughter.

Listen and talk Listen to your daughter and be open with her

Before being a parent, you must be your daughter's best friend to know about her goals, dreams, and aspirations and what she exactly wants from life. She shouldn't hesitate to share even her unconventional dreams and ideas with you. So, listen to her carefully and be open. Make sure to take her preferences, opinions, and feelings into account while taking any decision.

Little things The little things matter the most

You do not always need to pamper your daughter with expensive and luxurious gifts, but little gestures matter to them and can make them feel special sometimes. Give her an affectionate hug at the end of the day to make her feel loved and protected. Pack a note in her lunch box, make her favorite dish, and plan an impromptu movie night with her.

Education Provide her the best possible education

Encourage your daughter to achieve her dreams. Make her identify the barriers that can come on her way and how she can overcome them. Provide your darling with the best possible education in her choice of field. If she does not have much interest in the academic field and is more interested in extracurricular or other unconventional career choices, then support her decision.

Equality Stop being overprotective and give her equal status

Do not be overprotective about your daughter and try having faith in her decisions, traditions, and values you've taught her. Let her enjoy the freedom that she deserves. Avoid comparing your daughter to your son, and pay the right amount of attention to both. Give your daughter equal opportunities as your son and fulfill her needs based on her requirements and not gender.

Confidence Make her strong and confident

One of God's most precious gifts, daughters will always support you emotionally and stand by you through old age and other instabilities in life. Ensure she is strong both physically and mentally, and enable her to face the world independently, instead of treating her like a delicate princess. Support her in developing decision-making skills so that she can become confident and self-reliant.