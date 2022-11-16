Lifestyle

Happy birthday Aditya Roy Kapur! Check out his fitness secrets

Written by Sneha Das Edited by Lahari Basu Nov 16, 2022, 05:35 am 3 min read

Aditya Roy Kapoor is admired for his chiseled looks and washboard abs

Bollywood heartthrob Aditya Roy Kapur made his acting debut with London Dreams in 2009. His first commercial success came with the 2013 romantic musical drama Aashiqui 2 following which he went on to appear in hit films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Fitoor, Malang, and many more. Here's revealing the secrets behind the star's chiseled body and washboard abs on his 37th birthday.

Workout Kapur works out twice a day

The Ok Jaanu actor tries to work out twice a day. He hits the gym once in the morning and then in the evening, he goes running. Kapur likes to practice body sculpting exercises which focus on toning his muscles. He also indulges in core strengthening exercises and weight training every day. Kapur also practices flexibility training to stay active.

Fitness The secret behind fitness is having no life: Kapur

Kapur revealed in an interview that his fitness secret is having no life. "It's just having no life. Not being able to eat and drink what you like. It's all quite sad. I don't think it's worth it," he told Bollywood Hungama. He elaborated that starting fit he would put on weight during the course of shooting and the weight loss process would repeat.

Physical transformation Kapur's physical transformation for 'Rashtra Kavach Om'

For his recent film, Rashtra Kavach Om, Kapur underwent a complete physical transformation. His exercise routine included both action training and lifting weights. He did action training for four months. In the morning, Kapur practiced two hours of action training and went for weight training in the evening. He also followed a strict diet and ate only proteins, brown rice, and sweet potatoes.

Gaining muscle mass Kapur's journey of putting on muscle mass

Kapur told IndiaToday.in, "It took a lot of time to build that physique...I also had to do action training for four months. And when you do action, you lose muscle. It was like, in the morning, I was doing two hours of action training and losing muscles, and in the evening, trying to build that muscle back. It was like an antithesis."

Diet Know about the actor's diet plan

Kapur usually follows a diet where he eats about six meals throughout the day. For breakfast, he has oats or eggs in some form. His lunch usually includes homemade chicken curry, bhaji, and three chapatis. For evening snacks, he has six boiled eggs and for dinner, he has meat with veggies. He also drinks three cups of coffee daily.