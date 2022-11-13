Lifestyle

Happy birthday, Harman Baweja: Here are his fitness secrets

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 13, 2022, 05:15 am 3 min read

Harman Baweja turns a year older today

The Dishkiyaoon actor is sure to kill you with his chiseled looks! Making his way into Bollywood back in 2008 with Love Story 2050, Harman Baweja has wowed the audience with both his regular sleek appearance and a more beefy physique. As the actor turns 42 today, let's discover some secrets that keep him fit and healthy at all times.

Skips gym Baweja prefers training in the open than inside a gym

A deal-breaker for many but Baweja is one of the very few actors in the film fraternity whom you won't find at gyms! The actor instead loves to burn calories in the open and believes in a more fit body than building a giant physique. Additionally, he ensures that he spends at least 45 minutes daily working out.

Workout routine The actor loves to dance, swim, and play outdoor games

Baweja's workout routine includes a mixed bag of fun exercises and activities that keep him fit. He loves playing outdoor games like tennis and football. Additionally, the actor usually indulges in kickboxing and weight training thrice a week to be in shape. On some days, the actor dances for an hour or takes a plunge into the pool when free.

Redefining fitness For Baweja, fitness is more internal than external

During an interview, the What's Your Raashee? actor once shared that he's not the type to spend hours at a gym. Additionally, he steers clear of pills and supplements. Instead, he firmly believes in the fact that fitness is more internal than external. For him, shooting action sequences, dance rehearsals, and even staying up late at night is about fitness.

Diet secrets Eating everything in moderation is Baweja's fitness mantra

While many keep themselves away from food that's usually deemed unhealthy, the actor believes that one should eat everything but in moderation. In an old interview, the Victory star exclaimed, "When God has made so many kinds of food, why eat only boiled eggs?" Additionally, he says that he still stays fit even when he eats rajma chawal or chocolate ice cream.

'Fitspiration' The former AD's shocking transformation from 95kg

In another interview, Baweja revealed that he was quite skinny as a child. However, during his days as an assistant director, he used to weigh about 95kg and survived on multiple servings of chai, vada pav, and dabeli on the sets. However, when he became an actor, he worked out a lot and even went on a diet to transform his physique.