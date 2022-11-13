Lifestyle

Happy birthday, Juhi Chawla: Revealing her secrets to timeless beauty

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 13, 2022, 03:15 am 3 min read

The queen of comedy turns 55! Making her Bollywood debut in 1986 with Sultanat and propelling her career all the way to 2022 with Sharmaji Namkeen, Juhi Chawla has won hearts for every character she has played onscreen. She also won Miss India in 1984 for her unmatched beauty. On her birthday today, let's check out her beauty secrets.

Morning routine The 'Ishq' actor begins her day with a detox drink

Chawla begins her day by sipping on a concoction that helps her cleanse and detox her body. Any guesses as to what's her go-to morning dose of goodness? Well, it's a glass of lemon juice with honey in lukewarm water. She believes that it's the quickest way to cleanse her system and get glowing skin as well.

Water intake Chawla keeps herself hydrated to maintain a glowing skin

Chawla keeps herself hydrated and makes sure that she's drinking at least six to eight glasses of water daily. This helps her skin to glow and maintain its nourishment evenly. In addition to this, she also advises people not to interfere so much with their skin with creams and cosmetics. Instead, she recommends keeping it clean and allowing it to breathe.

Natural over chemical Home remedies over chemical-infused cosmetics rock for her

The stunning veteran actor loves to pamper her skin with gharelu nushke. However, she doesn't completely eliminate cosmetics from her daily life. In an interview, Chawla once shared that she doesn't compromise on quality and only uses the best products that keep her skin nourished. She advises people to look more into their kitchen for natural face masks and other skincare remedies.

Food habits The 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' star focuses on her diet

Chawla believes in the age-old adage "you are what you eat," crediting her ageless beauty to her daily diet and meals. The actor loves to gorge on baked and boiled food and avoids sugary, spicy, or oily dishes. Yogurt is a must-have in her diet as she believes that it is packed with nutrients that keep her skin moisturized and supple.

Take note The actor shares a hack to treat dark circles

During an interview, Juhi once said that the skin under her eyes is extremely soft and sensitive, so it can easily react to any new makeup or skincare product. So, to treat her stubborn undereye problems, including dark circles, dryness, fine lines, wrinkles, stiffness, tiredness, spots, and marks, Chawla shares that she places two slices of potato around the skin for about 20 minutes.