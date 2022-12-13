Lifestyle

5 anti-inflammatory foods to include in your diet

Dec 13, 2022

These anti-inflammatory foods will improve your overall health

Inflammation is a necessary part of your body's healing process as it helps the body fight illnesses and protects it from harm. However, chronic inflammation can lead to several diseases like heart issues, diabetes, Alzheimer's disease, and cancer. Factors like obesity, smoking, and excessive drinking can increase your risk of inflammation. Therefore, include these five anti-inflammatory foods in your diet to stay healthy.

Berries

Berries like strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, and raspberries are loaded with fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants called anthocyanins that have anti-inflammatory properties. These compounds help your body produce more natural killer cells and protect you from chronic health conditions. According to a study, obese adults who consumed strawberries daily experienced lower levels of inflammatory markers associated with heart diseases than those who didn't consume strawberries.

Green tea

Green tea is loaded with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It contains a substance called epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) which is great for your overall health. According to research, drinking green tea daily can reduce the risk of heart disease, Alzheimer's disease, cancer, and obesity. The EGCG in it reduces pro-inflammatory cytokine production and damage to fatty acids in your cells, thereby preventing inflammation.

Broccoli

A highly nutritious cruciferous vegetable, broccoli can reduce the risk of heart disease and cancer, thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties. This healthy vegetable contains a powerful antioxidant called sulforaphane which decreases inflammation by reducing the levels of cytokines and molecules called nuclear factor kappa B that stimulate inflammation in the body. Broccoli is also high in vitamin C, calcium, potassium, and vitamin A.

Turmeric

A popular spice used in Indian curries, turmeric contains curcumin which is a powerful anti-inflammatory compound. According to research, turmeric helps reduce inflammation caused due to diabetes, arthritis, and other metabolic and auto-immune diseases. As per a study, people with metabolic syndrome who consumed one gram of curcumin with piperine found in black pepper experienced a significant decrease in the inflammatory marker CRP.

Cocoa and dark chocolate

Loaded with antioxidants, dark chocolate is not only satisfying and delicious but also helps in reducing inflammation. They also contain zinc which helps boost your immunity and prevents the risk of diseases. The flavanols in dark chocolates give them anti-inflammatory properties and keep the endothelial cells lining your arteries healthy. Choose dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa to reap maximum health benefits.