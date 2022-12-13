Lifestyle

Travel light this winter with these packing hacks

The next time you travel, don't stuff your suitcases unnecessarily.

Bags stuffed to the brim, heavy luggage making you clumsy - that's not how you travel. Traveling in winter takes into account wearing voluminous clothes and carrying heavy bags on your shoulders. The next time you travel, don't stuff your suitcases unnecessarily. We have brought you some packing hacks which you can follow to pack smart and travel light this winter.

Use compression bags

Winter wears are voluminous and eat up more space in your bag than required. With that, you may need more bags to be able to carry all your stuff. Here comes the need for compression bags or vacuum seal bags. Putting your bulky clothes in a vacuum seal bag will allow you more space to pack more items for your trip.

Visualize clothes for each day

Visualize what you will be wearing each day of your trip. That way you will avoid over-packing. Lay everything out first; it will help you visualize what you can mix and match each day. Make sure you don't pack too many clothes of the same color. Take out stuff you don't need and eliminate the overly bulky clothes.

Layer up and wear the bulkiest item

Layering up is an instant space-saver. Not only does it save space in your bag but also has many benefits. Layering gives your travel outfit a more finished look by adding color, texture, and pattern. Make sure to layer only thin knits and pay attention to proportions. Layering up also helps you avoid paying for extra luggage on flights.

Check for rental winter wears

Pack minimally and avoid the hassles of carrying an unnecessary load on your back. Renting is a great way to make traveling less exhausting. Check for rental agencies beforehand in the area you are traveling to and travel smart. If you have limited space in your bag, drop off those bulky jackets and winter shoes at home and rent out some onsite instead.

Pack thermals and cashmere wool clothing

You definitely cannot skip this winter packing hack. Thermals are base layer clothing made from specialty fabric that traps body heat and protects your body against the cold. They are super light, easy to pack, and don't take up a lot of space. Even cashmere wool-made clothing is quite thin yet provides enough warmth to keep you toasty all day long.