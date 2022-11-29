Lifestyle

Boost your immunity by noshing on these 'desi' winter superfoods

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 29, 2022, 11:33 am 2 min read

It is that time of the year when our immunity needs some extra attention. While winter offers a much-needed respite from the scorching heat, we become more susceptible to catching a cold and flu during the season. Since our body temperature drops during this time, immunity goes for a toss, and our metabolism rate falls. However, consider yourself sorted with these five Indian superfoods.

Bajra (Pearl millets)

Bajra is not only a comfort food in winter but also something that is exceptionally wholesome. Many health professionals believe that it is a rich source of vitamin B, magnesium, potassium, and fiber, all of which offer health benefits like improved digestion and muscle relaxation during winter. It is also a gluten-free flour that fosters warmth in the body and increases metabolism.

Gond (Edible gum sourced from the plant Acacia)

Gond is counted among the winter essentials that can help you stay healthy during the season of cold waves. It keeps your body warm, offers safety against foreign pathogens by boosting immunity, and improves stamina. Additionally, this superfood is also blessed with fiber that improves digestion, calcium that ensures good bone health, and anti-inflammatory compounds that heal body aches.

Mustard

Mustard oil is rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-6 fatty acids, and antioxidants. It helps in relieving colds, coughs, and dry skin, which are some of the most common ailments during winter. Additionally, mustard oil supports heart health, improves blood circulation in the body, cleanses your skin, cures body aches, moisturizes lips, and heals cracked heels as well.

Jaggery

Jaggery, also called gud, is another fantastic desi superfood that keeps your body warm with a drop in mercury. It has a sweet and earthy taste, making it the perfect substitute for processed white sugar. Jaggery also boosts immunity, purifies blood, and accelerates metabolism, all of which generally go for a toss in winter. It further activates digestive enzymes and prevents constipation.

Dates are quite effective when it comes to healing colds, coughs, and a running nose. They contain a good amount of vitamin C, a compound that keeps the immunity strong against seasonal viral and flu infections. It is advised to eat dates in the morning on an empty stomach to prevent flu-like symptoms. It is also quite fibrous, helping you keep constipation at bay.