This composer likely to join Chiranjeevi's next with Bobby Kolli

Thaman and Kolli have previously worked together on Daaku Maharaaj, starring Balakrishna. The composer had created a buzz with his electrifying background music for the film, which is still trending on social media platforms. The upcoming Chiru-Kolli project will be produced by KVN Productions, a Sandalwood banner making its Tollywood debut with this venture. Per Deccan Chronicle, "Bobby has readied a powerful script for Chiranjeevi and it would be a great mix of action and entertainment."

Career updates

Chiranjeevi's busy lineup of films

Apart from his film with Kolli, Chiranjeevi has several other projects in the pipeline. He is currently working on an untitled film with Ravipudi and has another project with director Srikanth Odela. Meanwhile, Vishwambhara, directed by Vassishta, is in post-production, and its release date will be announced soon. The film marks a significant addition to Chiranjeevi's already impressive career.