Salman Khan is reportedly making a cameo in Ram Charan's upcoming sports drama, 'RC16'.

The film, initially written for Jr. NTR, was passed to Charan due to scheduling issues.

The film, initially written for Jr. NTR, was passed to Charan due to scheduling issues.

Charan, who previously worked with Khan in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', is currently promoting his next film 'Game Changer', set to release on January 10, 2025.

Salman to make a cameo in Ram Charan's 'RC16': Report

By Isha Sharma 03:22 pm Dec 11, 202403:22 pm

What's the story Ram Charan's upcoming film, tentatively titled RC16, is said to have Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in a special cameo role, reported Tupaki. The sports drama, directed by Buchi Babu Sana of Uppena fame, features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. Khan's presence is sure to add more star power to this already high-profile project. The film also stars Divyenndu.

Khan and Charan's previous collaborations and camaraderie

Khan and Charan have earlier worked together before in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, where Charan had a cameo in a song. While promoting Godfather, which features Khan in a special role alongside Charan's father Chiranjeevi, Khan shared an interesting anecdote about how Charan's cameo in KKBKKJ happened. He revealed that despite initial hesitation, he was impressed by Charan's determination and preparation for his cameo role.

'RC16': A sports drama featuring Bollywood and Tollywood stars

RC16 is a sports drama where Charan is expected to play a rugged character like his role in Rangasthalam. The first schedule of RC16 is currently on in Mysore, with Charan joining the second schedule after wrapping up promotions for Game Changer. An official announcement about Khan's involvement in the film is expected around Sankranti. He is currently working on Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar.

'RC16' was initially penned for Jr. NTR

The film, tentatively titled Peddhi, was originally written for Jr. NTR but ultimately went to Charan due to scheduling conflicts. Legendary composer AR Rahman has been roped in to compose the film's music. Meanwhile, on the work front, Charan is occupied with promotions for his next film Game Changer which also stars Kiara Advani and is scheduled to release on January 10, 2025.