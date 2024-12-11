Salman to make a cameo in Ram Charan's 'RC16': Report
Ram Charan's upcoming film, tentatively titled RC16, is said to have Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in a special cameo role, reported Tupaki. The sports drama, directed by Buchi Babu Sana of Uppena fame, features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. Khan's presence is sure to add more star power to this already high-profile project. The film also stars Divyenndu.
Khan and Charan's previous collaborations and camaraderie
Khan and Charan have earlier worked together before in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, where Charan had a cameo in a song. While promoting Godfather, which features Khan in a special role alongside Charan's father Chiranjeevi, Khan shared an interesting anecdote about how Charan's cameo in KKBKKJ happened. He revealed that despite initial hesitation, he was impressed by Charan's determination and preparation for his cameo role.
'RC16': A sports drama featuring Bollywood and Tollywood stars
RC16 is a sports drama where Charan is expected to play a rugged character like his role in Rangasthalam. The first schedule of RC16 is currently on in Mysore, with Charan joining the second schedule after wrapping up promotions for Game Changer. An official announcement about Khan's involvement in the film is expected around Sankranti. He is currently working on Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar.
'RC16' was initially penned for Jr. NTR
The film, tentatively titled Peddhi, was originally written for Jr. NTR but ultimately went to Charan due to scheduling conflicts. Legendary composer AR Rahman has been roped in to compose the film's music. Meanwhile, on the work front, Charan is occupied with promotions for his next film Game Changer which also stars Kiara Advani and is scheduled to release on January 10, 2025.