Summarize Simplifying... In short "Singham Again" briefly fell behind "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" in daily earnings, but still managed to amass a total of ₹164cr in six days.

The film, part of Shetty's successful Cop Universe, also features a new song highlighting Deepika Padukone's role as Shakti Shetty.

Despite the competition, both films had a record-breaking weekend, each crossing the ₹100cr mark. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Singham Again' box office collection

'Singham Again' slightly dips; earns ₹164cr in 6 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:36 am Nov 07, 202410:36 am

What's the story Rohit Shetty's latest action entertainer, Singham Again, has continued its strong run at the box office, crossing the ₹160cr mark within six days of its release. Despite a slight dip in collections on Wednesday (₹10.25cr), the Ajay Devgn-led movie continues to be a strong contender in the Diwali box office race. The film had a stellar debut weekend, raking in about ₹100cr and earning around ₹153.75cr by its fifth day.

Box office shift

'Singham Again' briefly overtaken by 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

In a surprising turn of events, Singham Again was briefly dethroned in daily earnings by Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on Wednesday. The former took a narrow lead by around ₹25L, earning an estimated ₹10.5cr net. This was the first time Aaryan's film overtook Devgn's in daily earnings. Despite the temporary setback, Singham Again's total collection now stands at an estimated ₹164cr.

Franchise expansion

'Singham Again' part of Shetty's successful cop universe

Singham Again is the latest addition to Shetty's successful Cop Universe, which includes blockbusters like Simmba and Sooryavanshi. The film also has a special cameo by Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey, fueling speculation that Dabangg might join the franchise in future installments. The Diwali clash of Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 led to a record-breaking combined weekend, with both films crossing the ₹100cr mark—first for box office rivals.

Film updates

'Singham Again' highlights Deepika Padukone's role with new song

Amid its box office success, the makers of Singham Again dropped a new song titled Lady Singham. The song highlights Deepika Padukone's powerful role as Shakti Shetty in the film. Arjun Kapoor's performance as the villain has also been lauded for bringing intensity to the film's story.