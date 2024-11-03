'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' box office collection

What's the story The third installment of the popular horror-comedy franchise, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has held strong at the box office. The film raked in an impressive ₹35.5cr on its opening day and continued its successful run by earning around ₹36.5cr on the second day. This brings the total two-day net collection to a whopping ₹72cr, Sacnilk's report stated.

The film, directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by T-Series and Cine1 Studios, registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 75.06% on Saturday. The occupancy was highest during the evening and night shows with 86.92% and 87.17%, respectively. In major regions such as Mumbai, National Capital Region (NCR), Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Bhopal, and Lucknow, the film saw massive footfall all day.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stars an ensemble cast including Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, Rajpal Yadav, and Madhuri Dixit. The franchise began with the 2007 blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa which was directed by Priyadarshan and featured Akshay Kumar and Balan. The original was itself a remake of the Malayalam movie Manichitrathazhu.