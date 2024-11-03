Why 'Agatha All Along' doesn't have a post-credits scene
Marvel's latest Disney+ series, Agatha All Along, broke the traditional Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) formula by not featuring a post-credits scene. The decision left fans with no additional scenes to speculate about what would happen next. In a recent interview with Variety, series showrunner Jac Schaeffer revealed that this was a deliberate choice made by Marvel.
'That's a Marvel decision': Schaeffer on the missing post-credits scene
Schaeffer revealed to Variety, "That's a Marvel decision. I know nothing more than that." She added, "Yes, I wrote a number of tags because you always do on every Marvel everything. I love writing tags. But there are so many things that factor into those. And I was told that we weren't going to do a tag on this show." "That doesn't affect my work or my vision for the show."
'Agatha All Along' finale left room for future narratives
Despite not having a post-credits scene, the Agatha All Along finale laid the groundwork for future stories. The series finale witnessed Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) becoming a ghost and taking on a guiding role for Billy (Joe Locke) as they set off on a quest to find his brother, Tommy. This storyline could connect to the MCU's introduction of several members from Marvel Comics's Young Avengers team.
Uncertainty looms over 'Agatha All Along' Season 2
Despite setting up new narratives, it's still unclear if Agatha All Along will return for a second season. The series was first marketed as a miniseries on Disney+, indicating there may not be plans for a follow-up season. Further, with another WandaVision spinoff starring Vision already in the works, continuing the storyline set up in Agatha All Along may not be possible.
'Agatha All Along' could lead into larger Marvel projects
Much like WandaVision led into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Agatha All Along could potentially pave the way for larger Marvel projects. These may include the aforementioned Young Avengers or even a rumored Doctor Strange 3 film. However, Schaeffer has clarified that she is unaware of any plans for a Wanda-centric movie, leaving fans in suspense about Scarlet Witch's fate. Watch Agatha All Along on Disney+ Hotstar.