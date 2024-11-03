Summarize Simplifying... In short The Marvel series 'Agatha All Along' concluded without a post-credits scene, a decision made by Marvel, not the show's writer.

The finale saw Agatha becoming a guide for Billy, hinting at potential connections to the Young Avengers in future Marvel projects.

However, the future of the series remains uncertain, with no clear plans for a second season or a Wanda-centric movie. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Agatha All Along' has no post-credits scene

Why 'Agatha All Along' doesn't have a post-credits scene

By Isha Sharma 02:00 am Nov 03, 202402:00 am

What's the story Marvel's latest Disney+ series, Agatha All Along, broke the traditional Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) formula by not featuring a post-credits scene. The decision left fans with no additional scenes to speculate about what would happen next. In a recent interview with Variety, series showrunner Jac Schaeffer revealed that this was a deliberate choice made by Marvel.

Showrunner's perspective

'That's a Marvel decision': Schaeffer on the missing post-credits scene

Schaeffer revealed to Variety, "That's a Marvel decision. I know nothing more than that." She added, "Yes, I wrote a number of tags because you always do on every Marvel everything. I love writing tags. But there are so many things that factor into those. And I was told that we weren't going to do a tag on this show." "That doesn't affect my work or my vision for the show."

Series conclusion

'Agatha All Along' finale left room for future narratives

Despite not having a post-credits scene, the Agatha All Along finale laid the groundwork for future stories. The series finale witnessed Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) becoming a ghost and taking on a guiding role for Billy (Joe Locke) as they set off on a quest to find his brother, Tommy. This storyline could connect to the MCU's introduction of several members from Marvel Comics's Young Avengers team.

Series future

Uncertainty looms over 'Agatha All Along' Season 2

Despite setting up new narratives, it's still unclear if Agatha All Along will return for a second season. The series was first marketed as a miniseries on Disney+, indicating there may not be plans for a follow-up season. Further, with another WandaVision spinoff starring Vision already in the works, continuing the storyline set up in Agatha All Along may not be possible.

Potential spinoffs

'Agatha All Along' could lead into larger Marvel projects

Much like WandaVision led into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Agatha All Along could potentially pave the way for larger Marvel projects. These may include the aforementioned Young Avengers or even a rumored Doctor Strange 3 film. However, Schaeffer has clarified that she is unaware of any plans for a Wanda-centric movie, leaving fans in suspense about Scarlet Witch's fate. Watch Agatha All Along on Disney+ Hotstar.