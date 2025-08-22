Musk asked Zuckerberg to back OpenAI takeover plan
What's the story
OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has claimed in a court filing that Elon Musk tried to get Mark Zuckerberg on board for his $97 billion takeover bid. The AI firm said that Musk had identified Meta's CEO as a potential partner in financing the acquisition. In response to this development, OpenAI is now asking Meta to provide evidence of any coordination with Musk and his start-up xAI regarding this deal.
Legal proceedings
OpenAI's subpoena request to Meta
OpenAI's legal team filed a subpoena in July and is now seeking a court order to obtain the requested evidence. The AI firm has also requested any documents or communications from Meta relating to "any actual or potential restructuring or recapitalization of OpenAI." However, Meta has asked the court to dismiss this request, arguing that its documents would not contain any evidence of coordination with Musk or his alleged attempt to buy OpenAI.
Background check
Musk and Zuckerberg's relationship status
Musk's relationship with OpenAI has been complicated, as he was one of its founders but left in 2018. After ChatGPT's public launch in late 2022, Musk renewed his attack on OpenAI through two lawsuits. He accused the AI start-up of abandoning its founding principles of developing AI for humanity's benefit and instead pursuing profit motives. Meanwhile, Musk and Zuckerberg have had a rocky relationship, too, often trading barbs on social media after Meta launched Threads, an alternative to X.