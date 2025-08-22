Musk asked Zuckerberg to back OpenAI takeover plan

OpenAI 's legal team filed a subpoena in July and is now seeking a court order to obtain the requested evidence. The AI firm has also requested any documents or communications from Meta relating to "any actual or potential restructuring or recapitalization of OpenAI." However, Meta has asked the court to dismiss this request, arguing that its documents would not contain any evidence of coordination with Musk or his alleged attempt to buy OpenAI.

Background check

Musk and Zuckerberg's relationship status

Musk's relationship with OpenAI has been complicated, as he was one of its founders but left in 2018. After ChatGPT's public launch in late 2022, Musk renewed his attack on OpenAI through two lawsuits. He accused the AI start-up of abandoning its founding principles of developing AI for humanity's benefit and instead pursuing profit motives. Meanwhile, Musk and Zuckerberg have had a rocky relationship, too, often trading barbs on social media after Meta launched Threads, an alternative to X.