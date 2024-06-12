Next Article

Box office: 'Inside Out 2' looking at over $80M opening

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:26 pm Jun 12, 2024

What's the story Pixar's latest offering, Inside Out 2, is set to make a significant impact at the US box office, with an estimated debut of $85-90M. This would place it ahead of other 2024 blockbusters like Dune: Part Two and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which opened with $82.5M and $80M, respectively. The film is the only new nationwide release this weekend, ensuring it will claim the box office crown from the previous leader, Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

'Inside Out 2' might reverse Pixar's recent box office struggles

Inside Out 2 is also expected to reverse Pixar's recent box office struggles, following disappointing performances by Elemental and Lightyear. Despite Elemental's poor start, it eventually grossed $495 globally. Lightyear, however, failed to recover and ended its run with $226M against a $200M production budget. The animation studio has been grappling with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw three consecutive films—Soul, Luca, and Turning Red—released directly on Disney+.

'Inside Out 2' plot and cast

Exhibitors are optimistic that Inside Out 2, with a budget of $200M, will have the humor and charm to revive Pixar's success. The original Inside Out, released in 2015, opened with $90.5M domestically and grossed $858.8M globally. The sequel, directed by Kelsey Mann, revisits Riley and the emotions in her head as she navigates puberty. It introduces new emotions like Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment, and Nostalgia, voiced by Maya Hawke, Ayo Edebiri, Paul Walter Hauser, and June Squibb, respectively.