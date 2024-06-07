Next Article

'The Watchers' marks Ishana Night Shyamalan's debut feature directorial

Who is 'The Watchers' director, Ishana Night Shyamalan

By Isha Sharma 04:10 am Jun 07, 202404:10 am

What's the story Ishana Night Shyamalan, daughter of famed horror-thriller Hollywood director M Night Shyamalan, is following suit after her father with her first feature film, The Watchers. The 24-year-old has written the script for this horror-fantasy film, adapted from a namesake gothic horror novel by AM Shine. Prior to this venture, she earned her initial directing credits on the Apple TV+ show Servant, executive-produced by her father. Know more about her.

Pressure

Ishana on expectations, legacy, and pressure

In a conversation with The New York Times, Ishana acknowledged the expectations associated with her last name. She stated, "There are certain expectations the last name brings. But I love that, because it's something for me to knock down. Hopefully, I put my own artistic stamp on what I create." She also told THR, "[Her father is] a very encouraging artist and producer and he really wants me to make my mark. So it's been very healthy and wonderful."

Story selection

Why did Ishana choose this story?

Ishana told THR, "As a reader, I just felt completely compelled and enamored by the story. My brain already was starting to think about what visuals and characters I wanted to play with." She separately told Pinkvilla, "Despite the fantasy, thriller, and horror elements, and everything around them, I think it's really about how people relate to each other and how to find a way to be connected in a world that's really tough to be connected in."

Breaking stereotypes

Ishana is looking at shattering stereotypes with the film

Ishana shared with Pinkvilla, "As a young woman, it's kind of inevitable that the ideas of femininity, womanhood and motherhood are imbued into the things that I write. And that very much became the center of the story. " "But this is not just for a female audience; it feels very muscular, bold, fearsome and strong. All the women in this film are all of those things. They're very powerful. I hope it transcends stereotypes a bit."

Father's support

Night Shyamalan on his daughter's talent

Night Shyamalan expressed admiration for his daughter's abilities in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, stating, "I'd seen Ishana's short films, I'd seen her writing, she was going to NYU's Tisch School where I went, and I saw this opportunity." He encouraged Ishana to take a semester off from school to work with him on Servant, believing it was the right move for her career. Servant stars Rupert Grint and Lauren Ambrose.

Film synopsis

'The Watchers' plot and release details

The Watchers, set to be released on June 7 in the US and June 14 in India, follows the life of an artist named Mina, played by Dakota Fanning. The plot revolves around Mina being held captive in an isolated house in the Irish woods with three strangers, under observation by mysterious creatures through one-way glass. The film also stars Georgina Campbell and Oliver Finnegan.