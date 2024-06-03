Next Article

Dakota Fanning shells out advice for young artists

Former child actor Dakota Fanning shares advice for young artists

By Isha Sharma 05:16 pm Jun 03, 202405:16 pm

What's the story Seasoned Hollywood actor Dakota Fanning, who began her acting career at the tender age of five, recently offered some words of wisdom to aspiring child actors. Speaking at the New York City premiere of her latest thriller, The Watchers, Fanning emphasized the importance of passion in the industry. "As long as you love it, you're in the right place," she told PEOPLE magazine.

Advice

Her advice and career as a child artist

Fanning said, "Sometimes you're working in a cold, wet forest, and if you can still have fun there, then you're on the right track." Fanning's first film role was in the 2001 film Tomcats, post which, she worked as a child artist in Uptown Girls, Man on Fire, War of the Worlds, and Charlotte's Web, among others. She reportedly became the youngest SAG nominee for I Am Sam.

Directorial debut

Fanning praised director Ishana Night Shyamalan's creativity

In The Watchers, Fanning plays Mina, a pet shop worker and artist who finds herself stranded in an eerie forest after her car breaks down. The film marks the directorial debut of Ishana Night Shyamalan, daughter of acclaimed director M. Night Shyamalan. "She had such a vision for what she wanted to do and was also open to collaboration with everyone. Also adaptable at the same time as being very specific," she said about Ishana.

Praise for Fanning

Ishana, too, was 'blown away' by Fanning

Ishana also had words of praise for Fanning and said, "I was blown away by working with her." "She's one of those actresses that only comes from truth and always makes decisions that are real to her, and that adds such a depth and texture to the movie." The film is based on AM Shine's namesake novel and will release on June 7 in the US. Georgina Campbell and Oliver Finnegan co-star in it.