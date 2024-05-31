Next Article

Jeremy Renner returns to the big screen

Jeremy Renner joins 'Knives Out 3'; first film after recovery

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:23 am May 31, 202410:23 am

What's the story Jeremy Renner, renowned for his Hawkeye role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is set to return to the big screen with Rian Johnson's Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. This marks his first film since recovering from a snow plow accident in January 2023 that resulted in blunt chest trauma and over 30 broken bones. Renner will be next seen in the Taylor Sheridan Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown 3.

Plot teaser

'Knives Out 3' promises 'most dangerous case yet'

The plot details of Knives Out 3 remain undisclosed, but director Johnson has teased that it will feature detective Benoit Blanc's "most dangerous case yet." Daniel Craig is reprising his role as the quirky detective. Renner is no stranger to the franchise, having had his likeness used in a key plot element in the sequel Glass Onion, released by Netflix in 2022.

Production update

'Knives Out 3' production and release details

The third installment of the Knives Out series is anticipated to commence production soon, with a projected release in 2025. However, Netflix has yet to announce specific release plans for the film. The news of Renner's casting was first reported by Deadline. The first film in the series, released by Lionsgate in 2019, grossed $312M against a $40M budget, leading Netflix to acquire the rights for over $450M.

New additions

Kerry Washington and Glenn Close joined 'Knives Out 3' earlier

In addition to Renner, Kerry Washington and Glenn Close have also recently been cast in Knives Out 3. Washington is widely recognized for her portrayal of Olivia Pope in the ABC drama Scandal. Close, an eight-time Academy Award nominee, is known for her roles in films such as The World According to Garp and Fatal Attraction. Other members to have signed the dotted line are Andrew Scott, Josh O'Connor, and Cailee Spaeny.