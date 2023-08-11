Iron Man to Hulk: Top 5 geeky Marvel superheroes

The unique blend of brains and brawn adds a new dimension to the superhero archetype. Over the years, whenever the planets faced dangers or were invaded by deadly aliens, these superheroes saved the planet using their intellect and knowledge of science besides their strength and superpowers. From the brilliant inventor Iron Man to the genius physicist Hulk, check out these geeky Marvel superheroes.

Tony Stark aka Iron Man

Anthony Edward "Tony" Stark commonly known as Iron Man in the Marvel Comics was introduced as an industrialist, genius inventor, and the CEO of Stark Industries- the chief weapons manufacturer for the US military. He later used his technical knowledge to create mechanized suits of armor used to defend Earth and engineered a time travel device used to restore trillions of lives on Earth.

Dr. Strange

Marvel's character Doctor Stephen Strange serves as the Sorcerer Supreme, the primary defender of Earth against magical and supernatural threats. He is introduced as an arrogant and egotistical neurosurgeon who is temporarily prohibited from surgery following a hand injury. Unable to accept this, he travels the world, meets the Sorcerer Supreme, and masters both the mystical and the martial arts.

Bruce Banner aka Hulk

Bruce Banner is introduced as a genius physicist whose alter ego Hulk possesses superhuman abilities like increased strength and durability. Following a disastrous attempt to use gamma radiation to duplicate a supersoldier program, he transforms into a huge, green muscular creature whenever his heart rate rises to 200 beats/minute or when in imminent danger. Over the years, he learns to control the transformation.

Charles Xavier aka Professor X

The founder and the occasional leader of X-Men, Charles Francis Xavier commonly known as Professor X, is an exceptionally powerful telepath. Xavier belongs to the subspecies of humans called mutants, who are endowed from birth with supernatural abilities. He can read other people's minds and runs a private school to house and train young mutants from all over the world.

Hank Pym aka Ant-Man

Initially introduced as a biophysicist and Security Operations Center expert, Dr. Henry "Hank" Pym decided to become a superhero after his first wife's death. He discovered the shrinking Pym Particles, the suit that could survive insect communication waves, and the process to turn into the original Ant-Man which is later used by Scott Lang. Pym also created the supervillain Ultron in the comics.

