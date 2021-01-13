Last updated on Jan 13, 2021, 01:45 am

Unlike comic issues, which are often published in a serialized form over a period of time, a graphic novel has a beginning, middle, and end. Both of these use illustration as a medium but are otherwise vastly different. Over the years, Marvel has created several such novels that are highly popular among dedicated fans. Here are the best of these publications.

Gwen Stacy The tragic story of 'The Night Gwen Stacy Died'

Previously published in issues, Amazing Spider-Man #121-#122 and later combined in a novel, The Night Gwen Stacy Died is a tragic story. As the name suggests, this story arc focuses on the death of Peter's girlfriend Gwen Stacy, after he fails to save her from a fatal fall caused by Green Goblin. This story was the basis for the film The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Daredevil 'Daredevil: Born Again' is an action-packed tale of rediscovery

Daredevil: Born Again, which was chronicled in Daredevil #227-231 before becoming a novel, is like a full-on action movie portrayed through graphics. When supervillain Kingpin finds out Daredevil's actual identity, he proceeds to make lawyer-turned-superhero Matt Murdock's life a literal hell. Filled with romance, religion, action, and Captain America himself, this story tears Daredevil down to nothing and lets him emerge stronger than ever.

Dark Phoenix 'The Dark Phoenix Saga' changes Jean Grey's whole life

The gold standard of mutant stories in Marvel is The Dark Phoenix Saga. Here, Jean Grey gains immensely destructive powers when she accidentally becomes the vessel for the Phoenix Force. This not only jeopardizes her ties with X-Men but also puts the whole universe in danger. This is the ultimate turning point in Jean's life as she becomes the Dark Phoenix.

Mutants 'God Loves, Man Kills': The fight between humans and mutants

Mutants are the representation of the real world's marginalized communities. And X-Men: God Loves, Man Kills is a brilliant metaphorical commentary on this issue. Here, William Stryker, a bigoted reverend, uses his charm to incite hatred for mutants among his followers and asks them to take humanity into their own hands. This leads to a conflict that brings X-Men and Magneto together.

Marvels 'Marvels' is all about the earlier stages Marvel