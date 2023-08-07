Greta Gerwig's directorial style: How she defines girlhood in films

Written by Isha Sharma August 07, 2023 | 11:33 am 2 min read

Looking at the theme of girlhood in Greta Gerwig's movies

If there was a global cinematic map, Greta Gerwig's name would be glistening on it right now. Hollywood multi-hyphenate Gerwig has become the first solo female director to cross the billion-dollar mark with her recent global blockbuster Barbie, starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie. What sets Gerwig apart and how do her films deal with feminism and girlhood? Let's explore.

'Lady Bird'

While reviewing Lady Bird, Vox wrote, "[It's] an act of attention, and thus love, from Gerwig, not just toward her hometown Sacramento but also toward girlhood." The protagonist Christine McPherson (Saoirse Ronan) is a rebellious girl, one who yearns to make something of her nondescript life and is far from settling into the confined definitions of a traditional woman. It earned five Academy nods.

'Little Women'

Louisa May Alcott's classic novel Little Women serves as the perfect example of the solidarity that women share through thick and thin. Set in the 19th century, the film followed the lives of four sisters—Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy, and their personal, professional, and romantic aspirations. The drama was lauded for combining traditional and modern concepts of feminism and earned six Oscar nods.

'Barbie'

Perhaps Lady Bird and Little Women can be considered build-ups to Barbie, which wears its heart on its sleeve and is brazenly unapologetic about its feminist and womanhood themes. By turning things on their head and imagining a world where women take precedence over men, Gerwig called out patriarchy like never before, and it's no wonder women globally found solace in her film.

Career: Gerwig's career at a glance

Apart from being a filmmaker, Gerwig is also a prolific actor and screenwriter. She has collaborated with her partner and director-screenwriter Noah Baumbach on a number of well-known films such as Greenberg, Frances Ha, White Noise, and Mistress America. Her upcoming cinematic venture (as a co-writer) is Snow White (2024) starring Rachel Zegler in the title role and Gal Gadot as the evil Queen.

