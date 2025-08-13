'Shameful is..': Priyanka, Israel envoy exchange barbs over genocide claim  

A war of words has erupted between Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Israel's ambassador to India, Reuven Azar. The dispute started after Vadra accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, a charge that Azar vehemently rejected. Vadra, the MP from Kerala's Wayanad, alleged in a post on Tuesday that Israel killed over 60,000 people including children and starved "hundreds to death." She also slammed the Indian government for its silence on what she termed as "genocide" by Israel.

Accusations exchanged Vadra accuses Israel of killing children, Azar calls her 'deceitful' "It is shameful that the Indian Government stands silent as Israel unleashes this devastation on the people of Palestine," Vadra tweeted. In response to Vadra's allegations, Azar said "what is shameful is your deceit." He claimed Israel killed 25,000 Hamas terrorists and highlighted its humanitarian efforts in Gaza. "Israel facilitated 2 million tonnes of food into Gaza while Hamas tries to sequestrate them, thereby creating hunger. Gaza population has grown 450% in the...50 years, no genocide there," he said.

Blame game Israel envoy blames Hamas for obstructing humanitarian aid Azar also asked her not to "buy Hamas numbers" on genocide, stating, "The terrible cost in human lives derives from Hamas's heinous tactics of hiding behind civilians, their shooting of people trying to evacuate or receive assistance and their rocket fire." According to Gaza's Health Ministry, Israel's war has killed 61,599 Palestinians and wounded 154,088 since October 7, 2023.