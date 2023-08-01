Universal Pictures's untitled thriller will be Angus Cloud's posthumous release

Written by Aikantik Bag August 01, 2023 | 11:51 am 1 min read

Angus Cloud shot for a bunch of projects

Actor Angus Cloud's sudden demise has shocked Hollywood. The Euphoria actor was aged 25 when he breathed his last on Monday at his Oakland home. Reportedly, the actor completed his portions of the upcoming Universal Pictures project which is slated for a April 2024 release. Cloud's posthumous release will be a monster thriller whose overall production has been affected by the ongoing WGA-SAG-AFTRA strike.

Cloud completed a bunch of projects

The upcoming film is being helmed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet. The thriller has an ensemble cast that includes Kathryn Newton, Dan Stevens, Alisha Weir, Kevin Durand, and Will Catlett. Apart from this, Cloud completed filming for Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden's Freaky Tales. Reportedly, he also shot for Daniel Brown's Your Lucky Day and Ethan Berger's The Line.

Know more about the sudden demise of the actor

The reason for Cloud's death has not been revealed yet. However, the actor's mother called 911 and the Oakland Fire Department was prompt too, but unfortunately, he was declared dead upon arrival. The Oakland Police Department stated that the case is under investigation. The family released a statement that revealed that Cloud's father passed away a week ago.

