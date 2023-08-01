'OMG 2' secures 'A' certification: Exploring most successful 'adult-certified' films

Entertainment

'OMG 2' secures 'A' certification: Exploring most successful 'adult-certified' films

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 01, 2023 | 11:48 am 2 min read

Exploring top Bollywood grossers with 'A' certification

The release of OMG 2—set to grace theaters on August 11—is fast approaching, starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam Dhar. Reportedly, the film has finally received its censor certification, earning an 'A'—Adults Only—rating with a runtime of two hours and 36 minutes. As the anticipation builds for OMG 2, let's look at some of the top Bollywood grossers with 'A' ratings.

'The Kerala Story' (2023)

Ever since The Kerala Story was announced, the film has been mired in controversy due to its sensitive subject matter, which revolves around a group of women from Kerala coerced into converting to Islam. Despite the significant political upheaval caused by the film, it managed to amass Rs. 303.97 crore worldwide. Directed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story featured Adah Sharma in the lead.

'The Kashmir Files' (2022)

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, a hard-hitting, thought-provoking film, that brought to light the plight of Kashmiri Pandits, was awarded 'A' certification by the CBFC. The film which featured Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Puneet Issar, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi among others, drew audiences in massive numbers in theaters. The film grossed Rs. 340cr worldwide and became the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022.

'Kabir Singh' (2019)

Despite all the controversies, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-helmed Kabir Singh managed to emerge as one of the highest-grossing films with an 'A' certification—earning over Rs. 330cr worldwide. Featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead, the film was a remake of the Telugu hit, Arjun Reddy. Notably, Kabir Singh made headlines for its intense portrayal of drug use, sexual content, and violent scenes.

'Udta Punjab' (2016)

In 2016, another Kapoor starrer—Udta Punjab—faced challenges when it came to certification, earning an 'A' with 13 suggestions for the producer, which effectively translated into a massive 94 cuts. Despite this, the film managed to soar as a commercial success, collecting Rs. 96cr at the box office. Co-produced by Anurag Kashyap, Udta Punjab addressed the issue of drug abuse and its impact on society.

Poll Do you think 'A' certification hampers the box office collections of films?

Yes 100.00% No 0.00% Poll is completed

Share this timeline