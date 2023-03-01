Entertainment

Box office: The curious case of Akshay Kumar's 'Selfiee'

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 01, 2023, 11:08 am 1 min read

'Selfiee' box office collection

Akshay Kumar's Selfiee shows no signs of revival at the box office. The ageing superstar was reigning at the box office before the COVID-19 pandemic and was regarded as the real money-spinner of Bollywood. Crests and troughs are a part of life and this is not Kumar's first time. Earlier, he delivered 14 flops in a row. Let's hope that the Khiladi bounces back!

The 'Selfiee' ship has no signs of return

As per early estimates by Sacnilk, the comedy-drama earned Rs. 1.1 crore nett domestically on Tuesday. This takes the total collection to Rs. 12.7 crore. It is way below par considering it is headlined by Kumar. It is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Driving Licence. The project is primarily bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It has received mixed reviews from critics.

Crux of the film

Kumar is pitted against Emraan Hashmi in this film. The cast also includes Diana Penty, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Kusha Kapila, and Adah Sharma. As per reports, the film is mounted on a whopping budget of Rs. 80-120 crore. At the box office, Selfiee is pitted against Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. King Khan's comeback film has held the fort very strong.